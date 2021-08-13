According to reports, a Myanmar goalkeeper will be granted asylum in Japan.

According to reports released Friday, Japan would provide shelter to a footballer from Myanmar’s national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo and refused to go home.

As the national anthem played before a World Cup qualifier against Japan in May, substitute goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung raised the three-finger salute.

He went on to say that he had decided to seek refuge in Japan since returning to Myanmar would put his life in danger.

According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian country has been in upheaval since the military took power in February, with over 900 people killed and over 7,000 detained in a brutal crackdown.

Protesters have regularly employed the three-finger salute as a gesture of defiance during rallies.

Several major Japanese news sites reported that the government had agreed to award the player refugee status, citing unidentified sources.

The footballer’s lawyer told AFP that he was unaware of the status of the asylum application, but that his client was scheduled to appear at the Osaka immigration office on August 20.

Japan’s immigration agency is expected to recognize the player’s refugee status next week, according to public broadcaster NHK. The agency could not be reached for comment right away.

Each year, Japan only accepts a few dozens of asylum claims.

Myanmar residents already in the nation, however, will be entitled to extend their residencies as an emergency measure, according to the justice ministry.

Two personnel from Myanmar’s embassy in Tokyo were fired in May, as the junta fired diplomatic staff around the world who opposed the coup.

The embassy informed Japan’s foreign ministry that the couple’s diplomatic visas would no longer be valid, but no action has been taken to withdraw their visas, according to AFP.