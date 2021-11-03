According to rebels, Ethiopia’s capital could fall within weeks as the US prepares to dispatch an envoy.

An Oromo group associated with Tigrayan rebels told AFP Wednesday that Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa might fall within “months, if not weeks,” as Washington said it would send a US envoy to the nation to seek negotiations.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration for a year, and its ally, the Oromo Liberation Army, have claimed substantial territory advances in recent days (OLA).

As the conflict has continued on, tales of massacres, mass rapes, and famine have emerged, prompting the UN’s human rights head to denounce extraordinary cruelty on Wednesday, following a joint UN-Ethiopian report warning of possible “crimes against humanity” by both parties.

The US State Department announced in Washington that special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman would visit the nation this week.

On Thursday and Friday, he will hold meetings to urge “all Ethiopians to commit to peace and the resolution of issues through discussion,” according to the statement.

Odaa Tarbii, an OLA spokesman, claimed earlier Wednesday that his party intended to destabilize Abiy’s government, calling his ouster “a fait conclusion.”

“We’re talking about a matter of months, if not weeks,” he remarked, if things continue on their current course.

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency across the country on Tuesday, and inhabitants of Addis Ababa were told to prepare to protect their neighborhoods.

As worried inhabitants of the capital voiced support for the government’s efforts, Abiy urged citizens to support the military effort and accused the rebels of attempting to convert Ethiopia into Libya and Syria.

“They are Ethiopian enemies who must be expelled, and in order to do so, all of us must collaborate with the state of emergency,” said Azmeraw Berhan, a self-employed man.

According to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate, authorities can enlist “any military-age person who has firearms” or suspend media outlets suspected of “providing spiritual support directly or indirectly” to the TPLF under the state of emergency.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the TPLF, said the measures amounted to a “free pass to imprison or kill Tigrayans at will.”

Two lawyers tracking arbitrary detentions of Tigrayans in Addis Ababa told AFP on Wednesday that they had received reports of dozens, if not hundreds, of people being gathered up by city police and removed from their houses since the emergency was declared.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet published a joint inquiry on Wednesday that found evidence of “severe abuses and violations.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.