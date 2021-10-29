According to rebel sources, an Ethiopian air strike on Tigray killed six people.

Ethiopia’s military carried out an air raid on the capital of the war-torn Tigray province on Thursday, killing six people and injuring 21 others, according to a hospital official and rebel sources.

The strike, the latest in a series of air strikes, targeted a factory in Mekele utilized by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, according to the government (TPLF).

The armed forces of the air force “Mesfin Industrial Engineering’s second section was destroyed. The TPLF terrorist group used the facility to maintain its military weapons “Selamawit Kassa, a government spokesman, said

A residential area was attacked, according to Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director at Mekele’s Ayder Referral Hospital, and casualties were inflicted.

“Six people have died and 21 have been injured so far. All of them arrived to Ayder Hospital “he stated

The strike hit a residential neighborhood, according to the Tigrai Communications Affairs Bureau, a TPLF-linked information agency.

Earlier, Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the TPLF, acknowledged the attack on Mekele and stated the rebels’ air defense troops were engaged in a dogfight with an enemy jet.

Much of northern Ethiopia is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making combat statements difficult to verify independently.

Last week, the military increased its use of air power in the year-long fight against the TPLF, bombarding Tigray on a near-daily basis.

According to the government, the facilities destroyed in northern and western Tigray were military-related and aided the TPLF, the region’s former ruling party.

Three children were killed and numerous others were injured in two strikes on Mekele on October 18, according to the UN. Another individual was killed in a subsequent strike.

One of the few remaining areas where the federal government has a military edge over the rebels is control of the skies, along with superior personnel.

International condemnation has followed the attacks, which have hampered UN access to the region, where an estimated 400,000 people are facing famine-like circumstances due to a de facto assistance blockade.

In November 2020, Tigray descended into civil war as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to depose the TPLF.

The move, according to the 2019 Nobel Peace laureate, was prompted by TPLF raids on army camps and promised a quick triumph, but by late June, the rebels had regrouped and retaken most of the region, including Mekele.