According to Hint CEO Kara Goldin, this is the key trait that all successful entrepreneurs have.

The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly had a negative impact on a variety of factors. However, it may prove beneficial to entrepreneurship. For example, it has caused many people to reconsider their careers. According to Bloomberg, 4.3 million people registered for employment identification numbers in 2020, up roughly 25% from 2019.

But, like with anything, there are things to think about before entering into business for yourself. After all, success is far from guaranteed. According to history and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 20% of new pandemic-era enterprises fail within the first two years. What happened in the first five years? About 45 percent of those companies will be eliminated.

So, what does it take to be successful? In order to reach the promised land? Here are some of the most important characteristics of a successful entrepreneur.

Curiosity

Curiosity is something I’ve noticed in practically every entrepreneur I’ve met over the years. Entrepreneurs are driven to find solutions to issues. They want to know the solution, not because they already know the answer.

For example, in 2001, I decided to leave my position as a technologist at AOL. It was time to see what would happen next. But I also had some health issues that I wanted to address, and part of that answer included developing new, healthier beverages.

So, one day, while staring at the list of incomprehensible ingredients on the back of my diet Coke can, I made the decision to switch to water. It wasn’t easy to give up Diet Coke after 20 years, but the worst thing was that I didn’t like the flavor of plain water. I fixed this by adding different fruit essences I had made that didn’t contain any sugars to make the water more interesting. That is exactly what happened.

But here’s where the “interesting” portion came in: Why hasn’t a product that improves the flavor of water without the use of sweets or preservatives been developed yet? What was the purpose of sweetening everything? Even foods that appeared to be healthy, such as my “diet” soda?

