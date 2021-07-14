According to Facebook, $1 billion will be spent to support creators.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that the internet behemoth will invest $1 billion in initiatives for prominent content creators at the social network through 2022.

As it competes with alternative platforms such as TikTok, Clubhouse, and Google-owned YouTube, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to attract and retain producers.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg stated, “We aim to provide the best platforms for millions of creators to make a living.”

“As a result, we’re developing new programs to invest more than $1 billion in artists’ exceptional content on Facebook and Instagram through 2022.”

He promised to provide more information as soon as possible.

Facebook and other online platforms give musicians and others a platform to make a living off of their fan bases, while simultaneously allowing tech corporations to profit from adverts and e-commerce.

The decision comes as antitrust regulators in the United States and worldwide are increasing their scrutiny of Facebook and other Big Tech corporations for their growing domination of important economic sectors.

