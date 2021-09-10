According to ECOWAS envoys, deposed Guinea President Alpha Conde is in good health.

Deposed ECOWAS envoys stated Friday that Guinean President Alpha Conde is in good health, following a journey to the country organized after last week’s coup.

After special troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power and detained Conde on Sunday, Guinea’s ruling military has been under increasing diplomatic pressure.

Guinea was suspended by ECOWAS this week. The African Union (AU) followed suit on Friday.

The pan-African organization announced on Twitter that it had resolved to “suspension the Republic of Guinea from all AU activities and decision-making bodies.”

On Friday, mediators from ECOWAS, the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States, arrived in Conakry, Guinea’s capital.

They ran across coup leader Doumbouya, who was escorted by special forces soldiers to the hotel where the envoys were staying.

Conde was seen by mediators in the city’s junta headquarters, according to ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, who was part of the team.

He informed reporters, “President Alpha Conde is OK.”

Another member of the group, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry, affirmed that the 83-year-old former leader was in good condition.

The increased pressure on Guinea comes amid growing concerns about democratic backsliding in West Africa, where strongmen are becoming more common.

Guinea’s coup has attracted comparisons with Mali, which has had two coups since August last year, both led by Colonel Assimi Goita, a former special forces leader.

ECOWAS demanded Conde’s “immediate and unconditional release” on Wednesday.

It further ordered that security personnel “maintain a constitutional stance” and called for a “rapid return to constitutional order.”

Guinea should “quickly restore democracy,” according to the US embassy in Conakry.

Guinea’s putschists have formed the CNRD, a junta that has deposed the government and suspended the constitution.

Doumbouya made an appearance on television shortly after the coup, accusing the Conde government of “endemic corruption” and “trampling on citizens’ rights.”

He has stated that he will begin talks to create a new administration, but it is unclear when or in what form these conversations will take place.

When confronted with a similar situation in Mali last year, ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions, which were later lifted after the country’s ruling military agreed to restore civilian authority.

Conde, who became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015, has been the subject of public unrest in the country for months, owing to the country’s economy’s stagnation and Conde’s leadership.

Conde, on the other hand, pushed through a new constitution last year that will let him to seek for a third term in October 2020.

