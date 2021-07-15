According to Blue Origin, an 18-year-old will be launched into space on July 20.

On July 20, an 18-year-old paying customer will become the youngest astronaut in history when Blue Origin launches its first crewed spaceflight.

As the fourth member of the crew, Oliver Daemen, who graduated from high school last year and holds a private pilot’s license, joins Blue Origin creator Jeff Bezos, the tycoon’s brother Mark, and ground-breaking female flier Wally Funk.

However, he is not the winner of a $28 million auction watched closely by space fans, who has requested anonymity and will travel on a future flight due to a schedule difficulty, according to the corporation.

“This is the start of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver symbolizes a new generation of people who will help us pave the way to space,” said Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith.

Blue Origin’s reusable rocket system, New Shepard, is named after Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut in space.

Smith also congratulated the auction winner for their support of Club for the Future, Blue Origin’s foundation, which announced this week that it would donate $1 million to 19 science and engineering-related NGOs.

Daemen has been interested by space, the Moon, and rockets since he was four years old, and flying on New Shepard will fulfill a lifetime ambition for him, according to a statement.

In September, he hopes to enroll at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands to study physics and innovation management.

Daemen’s nationality was not revealed by the corporation, but comments on his Instagram account, which included photographs of him surfing, kiteboarding, and diving, were mostly in Dutch.

The cost of the tickets has not been revealed.

Daemen and Funk will be the youngest and oldest astronauts to journey to space, respectively, at the ages of 18 and 82.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, wants to go to space with Richard Branson on a ship built by a business he created.

On Sunday, Branson accomplished the feat aboard a Virgin Galactic spaceship, marking a watershed event in the embryonic space travel sector.

Blue Origin has stated that its experience is superior to Bezos’s, despite the fact that Bezos will go second.

At a height of 62 miles (100 kilometers), Blue Origin’s rocket breaches the globally recognized space boundary, while Virgin Galactic breaches the 50-mile border recognized by the US.

Virgin Galactic’s air-launched spaceplane releases greenhouse gases and soot, thus the New Shepard reusable rockets, which launch vertically from the ground, are more environmentally benign.

Blue Origin's ambitions go far beyond space travel, with the business aiming to become a major player in the space industry.