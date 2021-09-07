According to Blinken, the Taliban have renewed their pledge to allow Afghans to “freely depart.”

Following his meeting with Qatari officials on speeding evacuations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the Taliban had reiterated their vow to allow Afghans to freely leave Afghanistan.

Following allegations that several hundred individuals, including Americans, had been blocked from flying out of an airport in northern Afghanistan for a week, US President Joe Biden has been under increasing pressure.

The Taliban promised the US that “people with travel documents will be able to go freely,” Blinken said at a news conference in Doha, where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited their Qatari counterparts.

He continued, “We will hold them to that.”

Qatar said Kabul airport, which has been mainly shuttered since the end of Washington’s messy exit from the nation in late August, would reopen shortly, potentially creating a key conduit for Afghans attempting to flee.

“The entire international community is counting on the Taliban to keep that commitment,” Blinken added, referring to a UN Security Council resolution calling for safe passage.

On Monday, Biden’s senior cabinet members dined with Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to show Washington’s gratitude for Doha’s cooperation with the Afghanistan airlift.

Nearly half of the more than 120,000 persons evacuated from Afghanistan in the last days of the 20-year US war as the Taliban gained control were transported through Qatar.

The Taliban’s foreign diplomatic base is in Doha, but according to Blinken’s advisers, he has no plans to meet with them because Washington prefers to judge the group’s behavior in power before deciding on the amount of cooperation.

The US aided the evacuation of four Americans from the same family from Afghanistan by land on Monday, the first such departures authorized by Washington since the military withdrawal.

The Taliban were aware of the operation, according to a State Department official, but did not interfere.

However, non-governmental organizations claim that 600 to 1,300 individuals, including girls and US citizens, are stranded at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport.

The Taliban are not letting anyone through, according to Marina LeGree, the founder and executive director of a tiny American non-governmental organization engaged in Afghanistan.

Blinken claimed that the Taliban had not detained anybody with legitimate travel documents, but that not all passengers on charter aircraft did, disputing that Mazar-i-Sharif was in a “hostage scenario.”

Because the United States lacks manpower, he argued, there would be inherent barriers to charter flights.