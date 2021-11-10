According to an aid group, up to 5,000 Afghan refugees enter Iran every day.

A rescue organization claimed Wednesday that up to 5,000 Afghan refugees are pouring into Iran every day, adding to the country’s already enormous burden of housing an estimated 3.6 million Afghans.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has asked for additional international help for Iran, which, although under harsh US economic sanctions, has one of the most inclusive refugee policies in the world, according to the council.

“With so little support from the international community, Iran cannot be expected to house so many Afghans,” said Jan Egeland, the council’s secretary general, after a visit to Iran this week.

“Aid must be scaled up immediately both within Afghanistan and in neighboring countries such as Iran, before the terrible winter cold sets in.”

According to the council, at least 300,000 Afghans have crossed into Iran since the Taliban took control of Kabul when US-led soldiers withdrew in August.

“Families who have lately arrived in Iran have told us tragic experiences,” Egeland said.

“One refugee claimed that they were targeted because they were (Shiite) Muslims, and that their few surviving belongings were confiscated, their home was set on fire, and they had to flee many times within Afghanistan before reaching Iran.”

According to the council, Iran would receive roughly $136 million of a $300 million UN refugee agency appeal to assist up to 515,000 people who may flee Afghanistan by the end of the year.

It stated that only 32% of the request had been supported thus far.

“Now is the time for the international community to step up and share the duty of assisting Afghanistan’s neighbors in continuing to welcome refugees,” Egeland said.