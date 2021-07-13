According to an AFP poll, China’s growth slowed dramatically in the second quarter, falling to 7.7%.

According to an AFP poll of economists, China’s economic growth slowed considerably in the second quarter as the country’s army of consumers remained cautious to spend and exports were harmed by disruptions.

The world’s second largest economy has recovered quickly from a pandemic-induced depression last year, but the investment and manufacturing resurgence that fueled it is already diminishing — and other drivers are not catching up fast enough.

According to an AFP poll of 12 analysts, it is expected to have climbed 7.7% year on year in April-June and 8.5 percent for the full year.

While the quarterly percentage will be lower than the all-time high of 18.3% reported at the start of the year, that increase was mostly due to a low base of comparison due to the country’s quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, the official figures will be announced.

The virus initially appeared in China in late 2019, but because to strong containment measures, the epidemic was soon brought under control, allowing the country to grow last year as the only major economy to do so.

However, as the epidemic continues to spread over the world, analysts remark that the economy has been growing more slowly since the beginning of 2021.

According to Moody’s Analytics economist Christina Zhu, “the production side of the economy is… under pressure amid mounting supply issues.”

“Input shortages, rising raw material costs, and shipping interruptions are putting pressure on the country’s industry, threatening to stifle growth,” she said.

Supply shortages of crucial commodities and semiconductors, which are used to build everything from electronics to autos, have slowed China’s factory activity in recent months.

According to Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank, the government has also “put the brakes on lending in order to curb the rise in private business and family debt.”

He went on to say, “The industrial sector has remained rather underwhelmed by this so far,” referring to expectations of slower industrial output.

In contrast to most other nations, the government has thus far refrained from embarking on a large-scale stimulus program in order to avoid overheating.

The central bank, on the other hand, reduced the amount of cash lenders must hold in reserve on Friday, claiming that this would inject an additional $154 billion into the economy.

Exports could also be a drag, as demand is weighted down by the pandemic, as well as supply and shipping constraints.

A coronavirus outbreak has produced a backlog among.