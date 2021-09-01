According to ADP, private companies in the United States added only 374,000 jobs in August.

According to payroll services provider ADP, private American employers employed just 374,000 new workers in August, as the Delta form of Covid-19 stymies the labor market’s revival.

The minor uptick represented a small improvement over July, but it was significantly less than economists had predicted.

According to ADP chief economist Nela Richardson, the report “has underlined a downshift in the labor market recovery.”

“After a period of considerable employment growth in the first half of the year, we have witnessed a fall in new hires.”

The report will be heavily analyzed as a foreshadowing of crucial official employment data going out on Friday, which is projected to show a gain of 750,000 jobs nationally last month and a decrease in the unemployment rate to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent in July.

Although ADP can deviate significantly from the official estimate, Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson has revised his forecast, anticipating that employment will climb by only 400,000 jobs as a result of Delta.

“We foresee a further Delta hit in September, while we hope that the effects of school resumption and the termination of increased unemployment benefits would counteract it at least partially. But there are a lot of unknowns,” he remarked.

The increase in infections caused by the new variation has struck the leisure and hospitality industry particularly hard, with mask laws being reinstated in some regions, yet the business gained 201,000 jobs last month, an improvement over July.

The Delta variant, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, which helped produce the ADP report, “appears to have impacted the job market rebound.”

“Job growth continues to be solid, although at a slower rate than in recent months,” he said.