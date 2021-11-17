According to a UN watchdog, Iran has increased its uranium stockpile once more.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog revealed on Wednesday that Iran had increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, just days before its leader visits Tehran.

In two studies seen by AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) updated its estimates of Iran’s uranium stockpile and expressed concerns about its decreased access to Iran’s facilities.

Diplomats are planning to resume negotiations in Vienna on November 29 in the hopes of reviving the dormant 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and Western powers.

The remaining signatories to the agreement, including the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, and Russia, will participate in the talks directly, while the United States will participate indirectly.

In one of its assessments, the IAEA put Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium at 2,489.7 kilogrammes as of November 6, well exceeding the 2015 agreement’s limit.

According to the data, the entire amount now includes 113.8 kg enhanced to 20%, up from 84.3 kg in September, and 17.7 kg enriched to 60%, up from 10 kg.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi will arrive in Tehran next Monday, according to a representative for Iran’s nuclear agency, Fars news agency said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Grossi will meet with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, according to the spokeswoman.

Grossi voiced alarm on November 12 about his lack of touch with President Ebrahim Raisi’s new Iranian government, calling it “astonishing.”

He expressed his desire to meet Iranian officials ahead of the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting, which is slated for next week.

Grossi negotiated a deal on access to monitoring equipment at Iran’s nuclear sites on his last visit to Tehran in September.

However, the IAEA then protested that it was denied “essential” access to a unit at the TESA complex in Karaj, outside Tehran, in violation of the September agreement.

The accusation was refuted by Iran’s representative to the IAEA, who tweeted that “items connected to this complex are not included for service,” referring to IAEA operations on monitoring equipment.

On Wednesday, the IAEA “categorically rejected” that its cameras were used in an unclaimed June attack on the TESA installation.

Tehran, which has blamed its arch-enemy Israel, told the IAEA that it was looking into the possibilities, according to the report.

Grossi's accord in September was an extension of a pact signed in February after Iran imposed some restrictions.