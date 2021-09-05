According to a top US general, an Afghan civil war is “likely.”

Afghanistan will “certainly” devolve into civil conflict, according to the top US general, who also warned that such conditions might lead to a revival of terrorist groups in the country.

As American soldiers prepared to withdraw, the Taliban launched a fast drive to take control of Afghanistan, with only the northern province of Panjshir resisting the hardline Islamists.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Fox News, “My military opinion is that the conditions are likely to escalate into a civil war.”

He doubted the Taliban, who have yet to form a government, would be able to consolidate control and establish functional governance.

“I believe there is a very good chance of a larger civil war, which will then lead to conditions that might, in fact, lead to the rebuilding of Al-Qaeda or the emergence of ISIS or other… terrorist groups,” Milley added.

He expressed a pessimistic view despite emphasizing that he couldn’t foretell what would happen next in Afghanistan.

Milley told Fox News that “the conditions are quite plausible” that “you might see a revival of terrorism coming out of that approximate region within 12, 24, 36 months.”

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks by Al-Qaeda, which had a safe haven in Afghanistan, the US invaded and destroyed the first Taliban rule in 2001.

Western nations are concerned that Afghanistan could once again become a safe haven for terrorists seeking to attack them.

The US has stated that it will keep a “over-the-horizon” capability in Afghanistan to attack any threats to its security.