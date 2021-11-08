According to a top Fed official, a rate hike in the United States could occur by the end of 2022.

According to Vice Chair Richard Clarida of the Federal Reserve, the US economy may be ready for the Fed to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year.

After saying last week that it will begin reducing its financial stimulus, the statements were the clearest indication yet that the Fed is poised to take other actions to manage inflation and normalize monetary policy.

“While we are clearly a long way from considering raising interest rates,” Clarida believes the “necessary conditions for lifting the federal funds rate target range by year-end 2022” will have been met.

To assist limit the economic disaster created by the pandemic, the Fed cut the interest rate to zero in March 2020, and then launched huge monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to firms and families.

Following its policy meeting last week, the central bank indicated that it would begin reducing monthly bond purchases until the program was completely phased out by the middle of next year.

Clarida said in a speech at the Brookings Institution that the world’s largest economy endured “not just the deepest, but also the briefest recession on record” last year, but that growth in 2021 is expected to be the quickest since 1983.

Prices have also grown as the economy has recovered, owing to excessive demand, transportation bottlenecks, and component and labor shortages.

As a result of this dynamic, there is concern that inflation may increase, forcing the Fed to raise rates more forcefully next year.

Clarida said the “imbalances are likely to dissipate over time as the labor market and global supply chains eventually adjust and, importantly, do so without putting persistent upward pressure on price inflation and wage gains,” despite acknowledging upside inflation risks and saying the disruptions have been “substantial.”

In September, members of the Federal Reserve’s policy-making committee predicted that a key inflation indicator would decrease to just over 2% next year, down from 3.7 percent this year.

In September, the Federal Reserve’s preferred price index rose 4.4 percent year over year, with the “core” rate — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — at 3.6 percent.

This is far more than a “modest overshoot” of the Fed’s inflation objective, but Clarida believes the majority of it “will, in the end, prove to be transitory.”

