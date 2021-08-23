According to a survey, UK business activity is slowing due to a supply shortage.

According to a survey released Monday, private sector company activity in the United Kingdom fell substantially in August due to continued labor and supply shortages.

According to IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, the composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) touched a six-month low of 55.3 points.

It was down from 59.2 in July, but it remained above the critical 50 mark, indicating expansion.

In a statement, CIPS group director Duncan Brock said, “An exceptionally big decline in total activity in August gives a harsh message to the UK economy that the increased levels of growth we’ve witnessed earlier this summer are not sustainable.”

“It was the slowest output growth in six months, and the greatest staff and material shortages on record were largely to blame.”

According to IHS Markit, the economy has continued to grow above its pre-pandemic average since it completely reopened last month.

It did, however, point to “clear signals” of a loss of momentum in the third quarter, or the three months leading up to September.

“Despite the fact that Covid-19 containment measures have eased to their lowest levels since the pandemic began, rising virus case numbers are discouraging many types of spending, particularly by consumers, and have harmed growth through worsening staff and supply shortages,” said IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson.

“Supplier delays have escalated to levels only observed once before — in the early months of the pandemic – and the number of enterprises reporting output reductions owing to staff or material shortages has risen much above anything recorded in more than 20 years of survey history.”

The economy of the United Kingdom grew by 4.8 percent in the second quarter, according to official data, as the government began to lift lockdown restrictions in the midst of its rapid vaccination drive.

However, the recovery will be hampered by global supply chain bottlenecks and the expiration in September of a job-protection program.