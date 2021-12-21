According to a survey, 83 percent of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrency.

According to new research, young millionaires are comfortable with the risk and volatility associated with cryptocurrency trading, and they want to do more of it in 2022.

The majority of wealthy millennials believe that volatile crypto assets are a good investment.

According to the results of the latest CNBC Millionaire Survey, 83 percent of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrency. What’s more startling is that more than half (53%) of those young, wealthy investors claim to have at least 50% of their fortune in cryptocurrency. Nearly a third of young adult respondents have at least three-quarters of their wealth invested in blockchain-based assets.

Not only do the majority of millennial millionaires hold the majority of their wealth in crypto, but the research also shows that the young respondents want to add more programmable funds to their portfolios in the coming year based on the following breakdown:

Marks a significant investment decision that differs from that of elder millionaires.

What’s not surprising is that the statistics show lower rates of investing in blockchain digital assets among older millionaires. According to the statistics, less than a quarter of Gen X millionaires and 4% of baby boomer millionaires are now invested in cryptocurrency.

According to these figures, there is a widening investment disparity among millionaires based on their age groupings. It appears that older generations of millionaires are hesitant to invest a large portion of their wealth in crypto, despite the fact that it is the major basket into which many younger investors are casting their economic eggs.

How did millennials amass their fortunes?

The researchers discovered two types of millennial crypto investors: those who made their millions through crypto and those who added to their existing fortune (mostly through inheritance or start-ups) through crypto. According to the poll, 45 percent of millennial millionaires attribute their riches to inheritance.

In contrast, due to the significantly larger returns from cryptos in recent years, millennials who entered into crypto years ago with small investment sums from their own wages became self-made billionaires. Bitcoin, for example, has been dubbed the asset of the decade due to its 230 percent annualized gains, which exceed all other asset classes.

Only time will tell whether these millennials have benefitted from “youth’s foolishness” or “fortune favors the courageous” — or perhaps both.

The Motley Fool published this article first.

Tor Constantino has an MBA and works as a corporate communications executive and business writer. There is a disclosure policy at The Motley Fool.