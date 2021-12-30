According to a study, J&J Covid Booster is highly effective against severe Omicron.

A preliminary South African government research published Thursday found that a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccination was 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from the Omicron form, restoring the vaccine’s reputation.

The South African Medical Research Council compared 69,000 health-care professionals who received two doses of a vaccine based on viral vector technology to a group of unvaccinated people.

The study was done between November 15 and December 20, at which time the heavily-mutated Omicron variant surged from 82 to 98 percent of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Vaccine efficacy against hospitalization rose over time when a booster shot was given six to nine months after the first dose, from 63 percent at 0-13 days to 85 percent one to two months later.

The scientists added, “This result is relevant given the increased dependence on the Ad26.COV.2 vaccination in Africa,” referring to the J&J shot’s formal name.

The company was also pleased with the outcome. It demonstrated the vaccination “remains robust and stable over time, including against circulating variations such as Omicron and Delta,” according to J&J scientist Mathai Mammen in a statement. As part of clinical trials, nearly half a million South African health workers got Johnson vaccines.

South Africa, Africa’s worst-affected country, has had more than 3.4 million infections and 90,000 fatalities since the outbreak began.

In a previous South African research published in December, two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found to reduce hospital admissions by up to 70%. The vaccine’s three doses have yet to yield results.

The revelation comes just weeks after the US explicitly recommended mRNA vaccinations from Pfizer and Moderna over the J&J injection because to higher risks of a rare type of blood clotting.

Compared to mRNA vaccinations, preliminary lab trials showed that the J&J vaccine stimulates less neutralizing antibodies — Y-shaped proteins that stop infection — against the extensively altered Omicron form, and it was indicated that it might be less successful in real life as well.

It could be that it elicits a stronger reaction from another element of the immune system, known as cellular immunity, which explains why it performs better in the actual world than some predicted.

A separate, modest study of 65 people conducted by the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston found that a J&J booster on top of two doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccination could help. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.