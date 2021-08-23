According to a study, female directors on the FTSE 100 are paid 73 percent less than male directors.

According to a report released Monday, women directors at Britain’s biggest corporations earn about three quarters less than their male counterparts.

According to New Street Consulting Group data, a female director of a company listed on London’s FTSE 100 index earns an average of?237,000 ($322,700, 275,700 euros) each year (NSCG).

That’s roughly 73% less than the national average?

Male directors at FTSE 100 companies earn an average of $875,900 per year.

The pay disparity is likewise much wider than in the rest of the UK labor market.

According to recent official data given by the Office for National Statistics, men earn 15.5 percent more than women in the United Kingdom.

However, because women occupy substantially fewer director positions, boardroom remuneration is biased towards men.

Top roles like chief executive and chief financial officer are statistically considerably more likely to be held by men.

“While there has been significant progress in bringing more women onto boards, our research reveals that there is still much more work to be done,” said study author and NSCG director Claire Carter.

“When attempting to achieve equality, focusing exclusively on the numbers of female directors is insufficient.”