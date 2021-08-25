According to a study conducted in the United States, messenger RNA Covid vaccines are 66 percent effective against Delta.

According to a big study of US health workers published Tuesday, the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines against infection plummeted from 91 percent before the Delta form became dominant to 66 percent after that.

Since the two vaccinations were first permitted among healthcare employees, first responders, and other frontline workers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been examining their real-world performance.

Thousands of workers in six states were tested weekly and when Covid-19 symptoms appeared, allowing researchers to assess efficacy against both symptomatic and silent infection.

Vaccine effectiveness was calculated at 91 percent in the initial trial period of December 14, 2020 to April 10, 2021, based on the rate of illnesses among vaccinated and unvaccinated people and the length of time they were tracked.

However, in the weeks leading up to August 14, when the highly contagious Delta variety became dominant, efficacy dropped to 66%.

The authors of the article cautioned that there were several drawbacks, including that vaccine protection may wane with time regardless, and that the 66 percent estimate was based on a relatively short study period with few infections.

“Although these interim findings imply a small decline in the efficiency of COVID-19 immunizations in preventing infection,” they wrote, “the sustained two-thirds reduction in infection risk emphasizes the continued importance and advantages of COVID-19 vaccination.”

A number of studies have recently found that vaccine effectiveness against Delta has decreased, however the exact extent of that decrease varies between articles.

According to a recent CDC study of patients in New York, protection against serious disease appears to be more stable, with a rate of over 90%.

Another CDC research of Los Angeles patients, conducted from May 1 to July 25, found that unvaccinated people were 29.2 times more likely than vaccinated people to be hospitalized with Covid-19, implying a 97 percent efficacy rate.

In early July, Delta became the dominant strain in the United States.

The amount of virus identified in the first testing of patients with the Delta variation was 1,000 times more than patients in the first wave of the virus in 2020, according to a recent research in the journal Virological, dramatically enhancing the virus’s contagiousness.