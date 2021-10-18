According to a report, Bill Gates sent ‘inappropriate’ emails to a mid-level employee.

Bill Gates was allegedly warned to cease writing “inappropriate” emails to an unnamed female employee at Microsoft, according to The Wall Street Journal, two former Microsoft executives, and a Microsoft representative. According to the study, Gates was “flirtatious” in the communications and “proposed” the female employee, despite the fact that the mid-level employee never filed a complaint and the emails were not overtly sexual.

The assertions, according to a Gates representative, are false.

Microsoft was made aware of the emails in 2007, months before Gates announced his retirement from full-time work at the corporation. Gates was contacted by Brad Smith, the company’s former top lawyer, and Lisa Brummel, the company’s former most senior human resources officer, who warned him that the emails had to stop. He is claimed to have given his consent.

Gates offered to meet the employee outside of work and off-campus, according to Microsoft spokeswoman Frank Shaw.

“They were flirty but not obviously sexual,” Shaw claimed, adding that they were deemed improper.

These are “recycled rumors,” according to Bridgitt Arnold, a Gates spokesperson. “These accusations are false…from people who have no direct information and, in some cases, have severe conflicts of interest,” she added.

According to the Journal, when the emails were discovered, Microsoft’s board of directors met and decided that no further action was required because no physical contact was involved. However, this is far from the first time that claims have been leveled against Gates.

A Microsoft engineer claimed in a letter in late 2019 that he had an affair with Gates in 2000 while married to Melinda Gates. In May, the couple announced their separation, and their divorce was formalized this summer.