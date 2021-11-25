According to a new study, the type of shopping cart people use can influence how much money they spend.

Researchers have discovered that the sort of shopping cart used can influence people’s purchasing, and that it has a lot to do with the muscles we use to push carts.

According to the researchers of a study published in the Journal of Marketing, standard shopping carts with horizontal handlebars “likely” stimulate the extensor muscles in the upper arms (triceps).

According to a press release from City University London, activation of the triceps has been linked to rejecting things we don’t like, similar to when we push something away. The activation of the biceps, on the other hand, has been linked to the things we enjoy, such as when people pull things closer to them.

The researchers concluded, “The authors deduce that typical shopping carts may be poor for promoting sales.”

Researchers compared traditional shopping carts with horizontal handles to newly developed ones with parallel handles, similar to those used in wheelbarrows or walkers, for their study. The researchers hypothesized that the new parallel-handled shopping carts would actually engage the biceps, potentially increasing purchases.

Here’s a picture showing the difference between standard and parallel shopping trolleys.

The researchers noted, “An electromyography (EMG) investigation demonstrated that both horizontal and vertical handles greatly stimulate the extensor muscles of the upper arm (triceps), whereas parallel handles strongly activate the flexor muscles (biceps).”

Using the parallel shopping carts “significantly and dramatically improved sales across a broad range of categories,” according to a field test, with those who used the parallel shopping carts paying 25% more than those who used the traditional carts.

The researchers explained, “These effects were not attributed to the novelty of the shopping cart itself, participants’ mood, or solely ergonomic reasons.”

Simply put, employing parallel carts may lead to increased consumer spending and higher profits for retailers, but using typical horizontal handles may encourage consumers to be more frugal with their money.

According to the university, they were startled to learn how the type of shopping cart handles might affect sales during interviews with manufacturers.

"It's surprising to see that a minor alteration in the position of handles can have such a significant impact on consumer purchasing. The handles do, in fact, make us engage our shopping muscles," Professor Zachary Estes, one of the study's authors, said.