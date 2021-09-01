According to a new report, the United States squandered 15 million COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a new report, at least 15 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been thrown away in the United States since March.

According to official statistics obtained by NBC News, pharmacies and state agencies squandered much more dosages than previously thought. Some vaccines were thrown away due to fractured vials and dilution problems, while others were thrown away because vials had more doses than those who needed them.

Sharifah Sekalala, an associate professor of global health law at the University of Warwick in England, told NBC News that it is “very terrible” that “vaccines are being wasted” when other countries face shortages.

“Many people in the global south are not immunized. The African continent still has a poverty rate of less than 10%, which is a big disparity that is quite troubling, according to Sekalala.

The number of vaccines discarded, according to NBC, is nearly double that recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. According to the CDC, Walgreens threw away about 2.6 million doses, while CVS, Walmart, and Rite Aid threw away 2,3, 1.6, and 1.1 million doses, respectively.

Data from pharmacies and government entities is self-reported to the CDC, and thus does not cover all vaccine providers.

The total number of Covid vaccines wasted “remains extremely low,” according to CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund, “which is evidence of the strong partnership among the federal government, jurisdictions, and vaccine providers to get as many people vaccinated as possible while reducing vaccine wastage across the system.”

“Our objective has always been to ensure every dosage of vaccine is used,” Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan told Kaiser Health News in May.

People should get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to health officials, because strong vaccination demand correlates with fewer wasted doses.

According to the CDC, little over 205 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with around 175 million people fully immunized.