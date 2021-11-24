According to a new book, Boeing’s mistakes on the 737 MAX went beyond the deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

Book Excerpt: BusinessAir TravelBoeing

When the first Boeing 737 MAX plane rolled off the assembly line in December 2015, it signaled the start of a long-awaited new line of airplanes for the venerable firm. Boeing said it “deliver[ed]the best efficiency, dependability, and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market” because it used cutting-edge technology. Sadly, two back-to-back disasters in which flight control software known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) inaccurately gauged the aircrafts’ angles of climb and prohibited the pilots from manually overriding it brought that promise crashing down. In total, 346 people were killed after only 13 minutes and 6 minutes in the air on Lion Air flight 610 on October 28, 2018 and Ethiopian Air flight 302 on March 10, 2019.

In his new book, Flying Blind, investigative journalist Peter Robison delves into the persistent flaws and shortcuts at Boeing that caused the MCAS problem to sneak past all existing safeguards and the aftermath of the crashes (Doubleday, November 30). In this excerpt from the book, Robison tells the untold story of the Ethiopian Air victims’ memorial, and how the business tried to control the narrative by excluding bereaved relatives from planning and participating in the event.

The one-year anniversary of the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy on March 10, 2020, preoccupied some at Boeing before the pandemic became all-consuming. It had the potential to be a public relations disaster, reigniting international attention. To prepare the memorial ceremony, Boeing and the victims’ families formed an uneasy alliance. The manufacturer agreed to contribute the funds, but the families participating in the planning began to see the event as a reenactment of the BP oil disaster, which was staged by BP.

Tim Keating, Boeing’s head of government operations, and his deputy, Jennifer Lowe, visited with family and representatives of the victims at Ethiopian Airlines’ offices near the Addis Ababa airport one day in late January. Except for one thing, the offices had the dreary aspect of a government consulate. This is a condensed version of the information.