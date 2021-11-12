According to a judicial source, MHD, a French rapper, will stand trial for the murder of a minor.

A judicial source told AFP on Friday that MHD, a popular French rapper, has been ordered to stand trial for the beating and killing of a 23-year-old man in Paris three years ago during a suspected settling of scores between rival gangs.

In January 2019, the 27-year-old was charged with homicide and imprisoned for his particular blend of west African sounds with US-style hip-hop.

He has denied any involvement in the attack, which saw the victim hit by a black Mercedes and then beaten up and stabbed by a dozen individuals in a seedy neighborhood of the capital’s 10th arrondissement.

The Mercedes, however, was instantly identified as belonging to MHD, whose real name is Mohamed Sylla, after a neighborhood neighbour filmed the incident from his window.

According to investigative records seen by AFP, some witnesses recognized the rapper by his haircut or a Puma sweater, for which he was a brand ambassador.

After a year and a half in custody while the investigations were ongoing, he was released in the summer of 2020 and has since produced a new album of his “afro-tap” music.

Seven additional persons will face charges in connection with the murder.

The football-obsessed singer, who was born in France to Guinean and Senegalese parents, is most known for his song “Afro Trap Part. 3 (Champions League),” which praises Paris Saint-Germain.