Abortion Funds are being returned by Match Group and Bumble in accordance with Texas law.

Following the recent Texas SB8 bill, Texas-based dating app businesses Bumble and Match Group are assisting women seeking abortions in the state, ensuring that funding are available to those in need.

Bumble, an Austin-based online dating service, is dedicated to empowering women and has announced the creation of a fund to assist anyone in need of an abortion in the state.

“Bumble was created and is governed by women, and we’ve always stood up for the most vulnerable. In a tweet, the Austin, Texas-based corporation said, “We’ll keep battling against regressive policies like #SB8.”

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed legislation prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Many women do not even realize they are pregnant by the time the six-week deadline approaches, according to critics of the law, putting them at a disadvantage when it comes to making health-related decisions.

Match Group, which owns Hinge, Tinder, and OkCupid and is based in Austin, said in a memo that a fund will be set up for staff seeking abortions.

“In general, the company does not adopt political positions unless they are directly related to our business. But in this case, as a woman from Texas, I couldn’t stay silent,” CEO Shar Dubey wrote in the memo.

“Surely everyone can recognize the dangers of this harsh and unjust law, which makes no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. I’d hate for our state to take such a significant step backward in terms of women’s rights.”