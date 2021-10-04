Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Abiy

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday, but the historic event risked being overshadowed by mounting concern about the country’s northern conflict.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party won a resounding victory in June elections, which federal officials hailed as a watershed moment for the democratic reforms he began when he took office in 2018.

According to the UN, tens of thousands of people had been killed in the fighting in northern Tigray, and hundreds of thousands were facing famine-like conditions by the time voters cast their ballots, damaging the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner’s once-glowing reputation.

Since then, violence has expanded to the neighboring Afar and Amhara areas, while Tigray has been subjected to a de facto humanitarian embargo, raising worries of widespread hunger similar to that which made Ethiopia a byword for famine in the 1980s.

It’s uncertain whether Abiy’s inauguration will have an impact on the war pitting government forces against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominated national politics before he came to power.

Abiy’s office, which blames the rebels for launching the war by attacking federal army barracks last November, has maintained that certain conciliatory actions, such as declassifying the TPLF as a terrorist organization, can only be implemented once a new government is created.

The International Crisis Group’s senior Ethiopia analyst, William Davison, told AFP that international partners like the United States “would be looking at this closely to see whether there is any shift in posture.”

Abiy’s government has been chastised for its handling of the conflict, particularly by Washington, a long-time supporter.

In September, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against the warring parties if they do not agree to a negotiated settlement.

Ethiopian-international relations deteriorated further last week when Ethiopia’s foreign ministry announced the deportation of seven senior UN officials, including the local heads of UNICEF and its humanitarian coordination office.

According to UN sources, those personnel had left the country by Sunday.

A joint statement signed by more than 40 countries and read by Simon Manley, the UK’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, expressed shock and dismay at the expulsions and called for their reversal.

“Their work is critical in responding to Ethiopia’s many humanitarian crises, as well as ongoing complaints of human rights violations and abuses,” the statement stated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.