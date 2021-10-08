Abdulrazak Gurnah: Unintentional Author and Displaced Voice

During his critically praised 35-year career, Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, has been a keen observer of colonialism and immigration.

He was born in 1948 on Zanzibar, an island off the coast of east Africa in the Indian Ocean, and began writing after fleeing to Britain as a refugee.

“I started writing when I was about 21, in the first few years of being in England,” he told the Guardian in 2004.

“In some ways, it was more of a happy accident than the realization of a plan.”

“It had a lot to do with the overwhelming sense of strangeness and difference I had there,” she says.

However, it took almost another 20 years for him to publish his first novel, “Memory of Departure,” in 1987. A year later, “Pilgrims Way” was released, followed by “Dottie” in 1990.

All three looked at immigrant experiences in modern Britain, including prejudice and identity.

His fourth novel, “Paradise” (1994), set in colonial east Africa during World War I, received critical acclaim.

It landed him a spot on the renowned Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist, albeit he lost out to Scottish novelist James Kelman.

“Admiring Silence,” Gurnah’s 1996 piece, tells the story of a young man who returns to Zanzibar 20 years after leaving England to marry an Englishwoman and work as a teacher.

Gurnah’s work was “dominated by problems of identity and displacement, and how they are influenced by the legacies of colonialism and slavery,” according to academic Luca Prono.

On the British Council’s website, he commented, “Gurnah’s works are always founded on the shattering impact that relocation to a new geographical and social setting has for his character’s identities.”

“The questions I am addressing are not new questions,” Gurnah told The Guardian of his own work.

“However, even if they are not new, they are strongly influenced by the specific, imperialism, dislocation, and the reality of our times.”

“And one of our times’ realities is the influx of so many foreigners into Europe,” he continued.

Gurnah follows Saleh Omar, an aging asylum seeker who has recently landed in Britain, in 2001’s “By the Sea.”

“Desertion,” which was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Writers Prize in 2006, and “The Last Gift,” published in 2005, are two of his most recent works (2011).

The latter, according to Publishers Weekly, is a “haunting novel” with “powerful reflections on mortality, the weight of memory, and the effort to construct a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.