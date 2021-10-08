Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian novelist, has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born author, was awarded the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday for his works on post-colonialism and the anguish of refugee experience.

Gurnah, who grew up on the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar but fled to England as a refugee in the late 1960s, is the fifth African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Gurnah was honored by the Swedish Academy “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the impacts of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents,” according to the Swedish Academy.

“His works shun stereotyped portrayals and introduce us to a culturally diverse East Africa that many in other areas of the world are unfamiliar with,” the Nobel Foundation noted.

Gurnah said he was taken aback when he received the call from the Swedish Academy, according to the Nobel Prize website.

He said, “I assumed it was a joke.” “These things are normally discussed for weeks ahead of time… so it wasn’t something on my thoughts,” he explained.

He’s written ten books and a collection of short stories.

Anders Olsson, the head of the Nobel committee, said Gurnah’s observations on the predicament of refugees were particularly timely.

“For many, many people in Europe and around the world, his thoughts are incredibly interesting right now,” Olsson told reporters.

The Academy stated that his migratory characters “find themselves in a gap between cultures and countries, between a life that was and a life that is emerging; it is an uneasy position that can never be reconciled.”

The issue of the refugee’s disruption runs throughout his writing, with an emphasis on identity and self-image, as shown in his 1996 novel “Admiring Silence” and his 2001 novel “By the Sea.”

Gurnah urged Europe to view African refugees as assets following his victory, stating that “many of these people who come, come out of need, and also because, quite honestly, they have something to give.”

“They don’t show up with nothing. There are a lot of talented, energetic people who want to help “In an interview with the Nobel Foundation, Gurnah stated.

Gurnah’s Swedish publisher was similarly caught off guard by the news.

“I believe I once overheard someone say that his writings were Nobel-worthy. But I didn’t think he’d receive it “TT, a Swedish news agency, quoted Henrik Celander as saying.

Gurnah, who was born in 1948, fled Zanzibar in 1968 after the revolution there resulted in brutality and persecution of individuals of Arab descent.

He started writing when he was 21 years old in England. Despite the fact that Swahili was his native tongue, English became his literary weapon.

Gurnah is the best option. Brief News from Washington Newsday.