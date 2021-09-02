ABBA, the Swedish supergroup, is set to make a “sensational” musical comeback.

To the dismay of their thousands of admirers, they famously stated that they would never reform. ABBA, however, were anticipated to announce a “sensational comeback” cooperation on Thursday, over four decades after disbanding.

Over the course of 50 years, the group has sold over 400 million albums and is almost as well-known for their outrageous glittery dresses as they are for their music.

After winning Eurovision in 1974 with “Waterloo,” they went on to have a streak of top hits in the 1970s and early 1980s.

They have resolutely refused any opportunities to perform together as a foursome since parting ways in 1982.

Later on Thursday, though, they are likely to surprise fans with the announcement of a new partnership.

The now septuagenarian idols of musical hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Take a Chance on Me” have announced that at 5.45 p.m. UK time, they will make a “historic” announcement (16:45 GMT).

The group is scheduled to announce the release of new songs for the first time since the 1980s, as well as the beginning of a new theatrical production in which they will appear as hologram “Abbatars.”

“Thank you for waiting, the adventure is about to begin,” Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Faltskog, 71, Bjorn Ulvaeus, 76, and Benny Andersson, 74, wrote on Twitter last week.

Universal Music Group intended to hold an event at the ArcelorMittal Orbit viewing tower in east London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, according to a website promising a “historic livestream.”

According to British newspaper The Sun, the band will unleash an entire album’s worth of new songs in a “sensational comeback.”

This comes three years after the Swedish pop icons said they will return to the studio to record new music.

“After 35 years, we all thought it would be wonderful to reunite and go into the studio again. As a result, we did,” the group stated.

Ulvaeus told Australia’s Herald Sun earlier this year, “There will be new music this year, that is clear.” It’s no longer a case of if it might happen, it’s a case of if it will happen.”

In April, Ulvaeus told The New York Times that he was writing lyrics for new songs while Andersson composed the music, adding that the group “still sounds very much like Abba.”

Five new songs have been mentioned by the band, including “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

According to the Sun, they’ve recorded at least eight tracks together.

According to the publication, the trio will also perform holograms. Brief News from Washington Newsday.