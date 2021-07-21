A?57,000 football rule book from 1859 is up for sale.

On Tuesday, auction house Sotheby’s said that one of the earliest existing copies of the football regulation book had sold for nearly?57,000.

The auctioneers listed the final price as?56,700 ($77,200, 65,900 euros) on their website, claiming that the bidding was sparked by the piece’s historical value and the insight it provided into the evolution of the current game.

Sotheby’s claimed in a statement that the hand-annotated brochure, discovered in a Victorian scrapbook, was created in 1859 after a series of meetings conducted by Sheffield Football Club to formalize the game.

The only other surviving copy of the rule book was auctioned in its entirety for?881,000 in July 2011 as part of the Sheffield club’s historical archive.

Sheffield Football Club was founded in 1857 and is recognized as the world’s oldest club by both the English Football Association and FIFA, the sport’s worldwide governing body.

The club had a significant influence on the evolution of the game, inventing set-pieces like as the indirect free kick and corner kick, as well as goal crossbars.

The leaflet depicts changes in handwritten regulations, such as the stiffening of prohibitions against handling the ball.

Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby’s Books and Manuscripts Specialist, stated, “This extraordinary piece of sporting history brings us straight back to the origins of ‘the beautiful game’ almost 160 years ago.”

“In addition to being an interesting artifact in and of itself, the pamphlet provides us with a unique glimpse into the evolution of the game’s rules through hand-written annotations.”