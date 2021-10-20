A Year After a Bloody Crackdown, Nigerian Youths Protest.

On Wednesday, Nigerian youths conducted commemorative protests in Lagos and Abuja, one year after security forces forcefully quashed large rallies against police brutality and poor administration.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in a parade of automobiles carrying green and white national flags from windows at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, the scene of last year’s #EndSARS demonstrations, under tight police surveillance.

As demonstrators blasted horns and yelled for justice, police in Lekki permitted the cars to pass through the tollgate.

According to an AFP correspondent on the scene, at least six individuals were arrested in Lekki, despite the fact that the main roadway was not blocked by protestors.

After being held, one man yelled from inside a police van, “EndSARS, remember them, remember them!”

Last year’s protests began as a protest against the SARS police unit’s brutality, but quickly escalated into protests against weak government, resulting in the largest public demonstrations in Nigeria’s modern history.

After security personnel opened fire on thousands of nonviolent protestors gathering at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on October 20, 2020, they came to a standstill.

On the one-year anniversary, a group of about a dozen protestors gathered in Abuja, chanting “The people united can never be vanquished.”

“We came to pay our respects at the memorial. It’s a terrible thing that happened. We’ve come to inform Nigerians and the rest of the world that we’re still in pain “Princess Joy, a 23-year-old actress, spoke at the Abuja rally.

“We are not concerned; this time will be quiet; there will be no fights, quarrels, or anything else unless the government so desires.”

Messages encouraging young people to gather in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt to “honor the memories of the victims” have been shared tens of thousands of times on social media.

The crackdown at the Lekki tollgate was live-streamed on social media, and Amnesty International has subsequently confirmed the deaths of at least ten people.

The Nigerian army denied firing live shots, claiming that only blanks were used to disperse a gathering that had broken a curfew.

The protest movement is named after the #EndSARS hashtag on social media, which refers to the infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) force, which was ultimately disbanded.

Falz, a Nigerian artist with over eight million Instagram followers, was one of those organizing rallies in Lagos.

Falz, a Nigerian artist with over eight million Instagram followers, was one of those organizing rallies in Lagos.

Falz wrote, "It is hard for us not to remember our departed heroes." "Never in a million years will we forget." "Until they were shot at, maimed, and killed, innocent Nigerian civilians waved flags and sung."