A Winding Road As Japan’s Aging Population Bets On Self-Driving Cars

With an aging population in need of transportation, Japan is counting on self-driving cars, but a paralympics mishap involving a self-driving showcase highlights the obstacles ahead.

Although Japan is far from the only country with autonomous vehicles on the road, its government has prioritized the development of the technology.

It was the first country in the world to authorize a vehicle capable of taking complete control in certain scenarios to drive on public roads last year.

The Honda automobile has “Level 3” autonomy, which means it can make some decisions on its own, however a driver must be ready to take control in an emergency.

The government has amended the law to allow for the development of progressively advanced autonomous vehicles, and the ministry of economy, commerce, and industry (METI) wants to establish 40 autonomous taxi test sites across the country by 2025.

It’s a policy motivated by a real problem: Japan’s population is the world’s oldest, and the country suffers from chronic labor shortages.

“In the freight and transportation sectors, drivers are getting older, and there is a major scarcity of human resources,” according to a recent METI research.

It also warned of “severe road accidents” caused by “operational faults by senior drivers.”

Local automakers have stepped up to create technology now that demand is obvious.

Top-selling In the smart city Toyota is creating at the foot of Mount Fuji, Toyota aims to run its e-Palette self-driving buses on dedicated roadways.

During the Tokyo 2020 Games, the buses ran in the athletes’ village, however the project was temporarily halted after a vehicle struck and lightly injured a visually impaired paralympian.

The bus had spotted the man and had come to a halt, but the system had been overridden by an operator on board.

The incident, according to Christopher Richter, head of Japan research at brokerage CLSA and an automobile expert, highlights how far the industry has to go.

“People believed autonomous was ready for these types of restricted communities,” he told AFP, but “it failed.”

Autonomous vehicles will become a “necessity” in rural Japan, according to Richter.

“I understand why it’s a top concern for the government and automakers… “However, large-scale autonomous driving is unlikely to arrive in our decade.”

At this point, Japan’s manufacturers recognize that the time horizon is a difficult issue.

Nissan predicted that its self-driving taxis, dubbed “Easy Ride,” would be commercially available in the early 2020s when it began testing them in 2018.

However, Kazuhiro Doi, the company’s worldwide vice president of research, is being more cautious now.

