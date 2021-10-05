A whistleblower calls for regulation to address the Facebook “crisis.”

Following an outage that impacted potentially billions of users and underlined global reliance on Facebook’s services, a Facebook whistleblower testified before US legislators on Tuesday, urging them to regulate the social media giant.

Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who disclosed reams of internal material to authorities and The Wall Street Journal, testified on Capitol Hill about how the company understood its services were possibly hazardous to young people’s mental health.

According to tracker Downdetector, she spoke to lawmakers less than a day after Facebook, its photo-sharing platform Instagram, and messaging service WhatsApp went offline for about seven hours, affecting “billions of users.”

In a prepared statement, Haugen warned of the dangers of failing to create new protections for a platform that communicates little about how it works.

Her statement stated, “I feel that Facebook’s products damage children, foment conflict, and erode our democracy.”

“Action by Congress is required. They won’t be able to resolve this situation without your assistance.”

In her testimony, she emphasizes the danger of putting so much power in the hands of a service that is woven into so many people’s everyday lives.

According to Haugen’s statement, the firm “actively hides crucial information from the public, the US government, and governments throughout the world.”

“The gravity of this issue necessitates a departure from our past regulatory frameworks.”

Facebook has fought back hard against the uproar over its methods and their impact, but this isn’t the first time the Silicon Valley behemoth has faced trouble.

For years, US politicians have promised to regulate Facebook and other social media platforms in response to complaints that the internet companies violate privacy, serve as a platform for hazardous misinformation, and harm the well-being of young people.

After years of harsh condemnation of social media and no big legal changes, some experts were pessimistic that anything would change.

Mark Hass, an Arizona State University professor, told AFP, “It’s going to have to come down to the platforms, feeling pressure from their users, feeling pressure from their employees.”

Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for Google and Pinterest, but she told CBS television show “60 Minutes” on Sunday that Facebook was “significantly worse” than anything she had seen previously.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of policy and global affairs, angrily denied that its platforms are “poison” for minors, only days after a dramatic, hours-long congressional session in which US lawmakers grilled the firm on its influence on young users’ mental health.

