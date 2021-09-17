A wanted male, aged 28, may be in Liverpool.

Police are looking for a 28-year-old male in Liverpool.

Police are looking for Semereg Gebrehnes for violating his bail conditions.

The 28-year-old was last spotted in London’s Feltham neighborhood, but he previously lived in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police are asking to the public for assistance in locating the individual, who is described as a black person with short dark curly hair and a moustache, standing 5ft 10in tall.

If you see Gebrehnes or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police through Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or by calling 101 with the reference 21000637757.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous, or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

