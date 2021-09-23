A volcano in Guatemala has erupted, although there have been no evacuations yet.

Authorities say the Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupted with lava and ash on Thursday, but no evacuations have been ordered.

According to Emilio Barillas of the Insivumeh volcano institute, the eruption resulted in a lengthy river of lava spilling down to the volcano’s base, around 35 kilometers (22 miles) southwest of Guatemala City.

Fuego is one of Guatemala’s three active volcanoes, standing at 3.7 kilometers (12,240 feet) high.

According to Barillas, the recent activity is the most intense since June 2018, when Fuego erupted in a torrent of mud and ash that wiped the community of San Miguel Los Lotes off the map.

There were over 200 persons dead.

According to the Conred disaster coordination center, some settlements at the mountain’s foot reported nothing more significant than a deluge of ash on Thursday.

Although the situation is being continuously monitored, Conred spokesperson David de Leon said, “For the time being, no evacuation procedure has been initiated.”

