A video game record of $1.5 million was set when a ‘Super Mario’ cartridge was sold.

A cartridge from Nintendo’s famous video game “Super Mario 64” established a world record when it sold for $1.56 million at auction on Sunday.

The transaction, the first of its kind for a gaming cartridge, occurred just two days after a sealed edition of “The Legend of Zelda” — for the old Nintendo NES platform – sold for an all-time high of $870,000.

The buyers have not been recognized by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, which handled both auctions.

The previous high point for a video game auction was a $660,000 sale of a 1986 “Super Mario Bros.” cartridge in April.

Retro video games have grown in popularity among nostalgic collectors in recent years, driving up auction prices for old-school consoles and cartridges.

Not only have video games set new highs this year, but so have Pokemon cards and digital collectibles known as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).