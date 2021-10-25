A verdict is expected in the case of a German IS bride accused of murdering a Yazidi girl.

On Monday, a Munich court will decide whether a German woman suspected of joining the Islamic State jihadist group committed a war crime by allowing a five-year-old Yazidi “slave” child to die of thirst in the sun.

If convicted guilty of murder and murder as a war crime, Jennifer Wenisch, 30, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. She’s also accused of being a member of a terrorist group and violating the German War Weapons Control Act.

According to German authorities, Wenisch and her IS husband “bought” a Yazidi lady and her child as household “slaves” in 2015 while residing in then-IS-controlled Mosul, Iraq.

Prosecutors allege that after the girl became ill and soaked her mattress, the accused’s spouse tied her outside as a punishment and left her to die an agonizing death of dehydration in the searing sun.

“The accused stood by and watched her husband do it while doing nothing to help the girl.”

Taha al-Jumailly, Wenisch’s husband, is also on trial in Frankfurt, with a judgement expected in late November.

The Yazidi girl’s mother, identified only by her first name Nora, has testified several times in Munich and Frankfurt about the alleged anguish inflicted on her daughter.

The defense, on the other hand, claims that the mother’s evidence is unreliable and that there is no proof that the girl, who was rushed to the hospital after the incident, died.

Wenisch’s attorneys are requesting that she be given a two-year suspended sentence for assisting a terrorist organization.

Wenisch said she was “afraid” that her husband would “push her or lock her up” if she didn’t save the girl when asked about it during the trial.

According to the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, she said she was being “made an example of for everything that has happened under IS” at the conclusion of the trial.

Wenisch converted to Islam in 2013 and traveled to Iraq the following year via Turkey and Syria, according to various media accounts.

She joined the group’s self-styled hisbah morality police in mid-2015 and patrolled city parks in IS-controlled Fallujah and Mosul.

Her mission, armed with an AK-47 assault weapon, a pistol, and an explosives vest, was to enforce severe IS dress codes, public behavior, and alcohol and tobacco prohibitions.

She went to the German embassy in Ankara in January 2016 to ask for new identity papers. She was detained as she left the mission and extradited a few days later.