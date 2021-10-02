A US private equity firm has won the auction for Morrisons in the United Kingdom.

The Takeover Panel, which regulates merger and acquisition deals, announced on Saturday that a US private equity fund has won an auction for British grocery group Morrisons.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice submitted a bid of 287 pence per share, beating out private equity behemoth Fortress, which submitted a bid of 286 pence, according to the panel.

Morrisons said the winning deal valued the company at around?7.1 billion (almost $9.5 billion, 8.2 billion euros).

On October 19, shareholders will have the ultimate say on whether or not to accept the offer.

Morrisons, based in Bradford, northern England, started out as an egg and butter trader in 1899 and has since grown to become the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket by market share, after Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Asda.

For months, the company, which employs over 110,000 people in over 500 outlets across the United Kingdom, has been the subject of a bidding battle.

Because neither Clayton, Dubilier & Rice nor Softbank-owned Fortress made a final offer on their earlier bids, the auction was held.

Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson said the board of directors had approved CD&R’s final offer, which he described as “great value for shareholders while also maintaining Morrisons’ essential character for all stakeholders.”

In a statement, he continued, “CD&R have good retail experience, a great record of developing and growing the businesses in which they invest, and they share our vision and ambition for Morrisons.”

“We continue to believe that CD&R will be a competent, thoughtful, and cautious owner of a significant British food chain.”

Former Tesco CEO Terry Leahy advised CD&R, who welcomed the board’s approval and described Morrisons as “an terrific firm with a solid management team, a clear plan, and promising prospects.”

“Morrisons is an amazing business, and we wish the company and all individuals involved with it the absolute best for the future,” said Joshua A. Pack, managing partner of Fortress.

“From many viewpoints, the UK remains a very attractive investment environment, and we will continue to look for ways to assist great management teams in growing their businesses and creating long-term value.”

Morrisons reported a first-half deficit after tax of $54 million ($74 million, 63 million euro) in September, blaming the spillover effects of a global supply chain issue and a lorry driver shortage precipitated by Covid and exacerbated by Brexit.

In contrast, the sector had a net profit of?70 million last year, when panic buying bolstered the sector in the early stages of the pandemic.