A US judge has rejected an AI ‘Inventor’s’ bid for a patent.

Artificial intelligence will not be able to obtain a patent for its creations, according to a US judge, who determined that such a privilege is reserved for humans.

Judge Leonie Brinkema of the US District Court agreed with the US Patent Office’s decision to reject applications for DABUS, a “creativity machine.”

On Thursday, Brinkema delivered a judgement noting that the answer to the question of whether an AI computer qualifies as an inventor under patent law is “clearly no.”

In the judgement, Brinkema stated, “As technology advances, there may come a day when artificial intelligence reaches a degree of sophistication that would satisfy established notions of inventorship.”

“However, that time has not yet arrived, and if it does, Congress will have to decide how, if at all, to broaden the reach of patent law.”

According to court records, Stephen Thaler registered for patents on behalf of his DABUS machine in 2019, only to have US patent officials rule that the AI didn’t qualify because it isn’t an individual.

“It would be wrong to name myself as the creator because the AI came up with the invention, not me,” Thaler said in answer to an AFP enquiry.

One of the alleged inventions was for a flashing light beacon to attract attention, while another was for a beverage container “based on fractal geometry.”

The law, according to Brinkema, allows “individuals” to own patents, and people, not robots, fall into that category.

The verdict will be appealed, according to Thaler’s attorney, Ryan Abbott, who runs the Artificial Inventor Project.

Abbott told AFP, “We feel that identifying an AI as an inventor is consistent with both the text and intent of the US Patent Act.”

“This ruling would bar AI-generated inventions from being protected, and it contradicts the Federal Court of Australia’s prior findings.”

According to a copy of the judgement uploaded online, a judge in Australia sided with Thaler in a legal battle to secure a patent for DABUS under the provisions of that country’s Patent Act.

The judge added, “In my opinion, an inventor as defined by the Act can be an artificial intelligence system or device.”

“It is in accordance with the Act. It’s also in line with encouraging innovation.”

According to Abbott, the Artificial Inventor Project has received a patent for DABUS in South Africa, which is a world first.