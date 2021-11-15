A US journalist who was imprisoned in Myanmar has been pardoned and released.

On Monday, a US journalist who had been imprisoned in Myanmar since May was pardoned and repatriated, a day before he was to face terror and sedition accusations that could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life.

Since gaining power in a February coup, the military has stifled the press, arresting hundreds of journalists who have spoken out against the military’s crackdown on dissent, which has murdered more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Danny Fenster had been working for Frontier Myanmar for about a year when he was arrested in May while returning home to meet his family.

Last Thursday, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for inciting, unauthorized association, and violating vi