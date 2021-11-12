A US journalist who was detained in Myanmar was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to his employer and lawyer, an American journalist was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar junta court on Friday for unlawful association, provocation against the military, and violating visa requirements.

Since gaining power in a February coup, the military has stifled the press, arresting dozens of journalists who have spoken out against the military’s crackdown on dissent, which has murdered over 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Danny Fenster, who had been working with Frontier Myanmar for almost a year, was detained in May when he attempted to leave the country to visit his family.

His lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, told AFP that he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for inciting, unlawful association, and violating visa requirements.

He noted that his client had not decided whether or not to appeal.

Fenster, who has been held in Yangon’s Insein prison since his arrest, faces allegations of sedition and terrorism, which may land him in prison for the rest of his life.

Frontier Myanmar said in a statement that “everyone at Frontier is saddened and angered by this decision.”

“All we want is for Danny to be released as soon as possible so he may meet his family.”

The sentence was based on evidence from the junta-appointed media ministry that revealed Fenster was working at a local outlet, Myanmar Now, at the time of his arrest, which had its license revoked shortly after the coup, according to Than Zaw Aung.

Fenster’s team was denied the opportunity to cross-examine the ministry’s permanent secretary, and the court ignored tax proof proving Fenster had already left the outlet and was working for Frontier, he claimed.

The punishment was condemned as “outrageous” by Crisis Group Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey.

“It sends a message not only to overseas media… but also to Myanmar journalists,” he told AFP. “Reporting accurately on the situation might land them in prison for many years.”

He indicated US diplomats were striving to have him released.

He stated, “It will be settled through diplomatic channels, preferably very quickly.”

“However, this sentence is clearly a major setback for US efforts.”

The sentencing came only days after Bill Richardson, a veteran US ambassador and hostage negotiator, visited with junta commander Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, bringing the junta some much-needed attention.

Richardson said the US State Department asked him not to bring up Fenster’s issue during his visit, but he declined to elaborate.

During a conference call with American journalists in August, family members stated Fenster contracted Covid-19 during his detention.

