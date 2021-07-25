A US general promises that air strikes to support Afghan troops will continue.

As the insurgents carry on with offensives across the country, the US will continue air attacks in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, according to a top US general.

Since early May, when militants launched a massive attack just days after US-led foreign soldiers began their last pullout, bloodshed has increased dramatically.

The Taliban’s brutal onslaught has seen the terrorists encircle seven provincial capitals and capture scores of districts and border crossings.

“Over the last several days, the United States has increased air strikes in support of Afghan forces, and we are prepared to maintain this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks,” US Army Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters in Kabul.

McKenzie admitted that the Afghan administration will face difficult times ahead.

“The Taliban is seeking to instill a sense of impending doom in its campaign. “They are incorrect,” he stated.

“A Taliban triumph is not inevitable,” he said, adding that the US military will continue to provide logistical support to the Afghan air force after all foreign personnel are slated to leave on August 31.

“We will continue to support Afghan forces even after August 31,” McKenzie added, “but it will mainly be from afar.”

According to experts, the lack of regular air assistance from US forces to Afghan troops aided the Taliban in conquering enormous swaths of land in a short period of time.

However, McKenzie stated on Sunday that the US air force will continue to support the Afghan air force and that the US air force will retain the ability to “strike into Afghanistan” against two additional jihadist groups, the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda.

McKenzie said that in the coming “days and weeks,” it will be obvious whether the Afghan government will be able to defend the country against the Taliban.

“I don’t believe it will be an easy route… (but) I do not buy the narrative that a civil war would be forced upon us,” he said.

McKenzie’s comments come as fighting in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s southern metropolis, displaced roughly 22,000 families in the last month.

“They have all evacuated from the city’s most hazardous sectors to safer areas,” said Dost Mohammad Daryab, the province refugee department’s chairman.

Fighting raged on the outskirts of Kandahar city on Sunday, and McKenzie conceded that the US air force had carried the day. Brief News from Washington Newsday.