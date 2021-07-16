A Trump hacker and his associates are on a mission to repair the internet.

When a huge assault this month knocked offline everything from Swedish supermarkets to New Zealand kindergartens, a group of ethical hackers in the Netherlands let out a collective sigh of relief. They were so close to putting a stop to it.

The Dutch Institute for Vulnerability Disclosure (DIVD) may appear cryptic, but that is in keeping with its online anonymity.

Since 2019, this voluntary army of tech gurus has discreetly stopped hundreds of cyberattacks by uncovering security flaws in websites and software that hackers may use.

“You can perceive us as a volunteer fire department,” said DIVD chairman Victor Gevers, a dog yapping at his ankles, in an interview from his home in The Hague.

“Your house is on fire, there are flames streaming out of it, and suddenly a bunch of strange people with a Dutch accent show up and start putting it out.”

The bearded hacker wouldn’t say how old he is, but he’s been doing these “responsible disclosures” for nearly two decades.

Most notably, he was able to gain access to Donald Trump’s Twitter account twice.

Gevers and two friends decided to check that Trump wasn’t using a password that had previously been released online just before the 2016 US election, which swept him to power.

A massive LinkedIn leak revealed that the password “yourefired” – Trump’s slogan from his days on the TV show The Apprentice – had been used for a LinkedIn account in his name.

The Dutch hackers were shocked to see Trump’s personal page load up before their eyes after trying the same password on Twitter with multiple different email addresses.

They alerted Trump’s campaign and US authorities, warning that if they were able to gain access to his account, so could other malicious hackers. They never received a response, though.

So Gevers’ heart fell when he succeeded in hacking Trump’s Twitter account for the second time last year, this time using the password “maga2020!”

“I was just thinking, ‘Oh God, why him?’” Gevers recounted. He understood he’d have to make a concerted effort to contact Trump, which would almost certainly be rebuffed – leaving his account vulnerable to attack.

This was a frightening prospect. Trump’s frantic Twitter presence offered him a platform to speak directly to 90 million people. And, as the violence at the US Capitol demonstrated a few months later, his posts had the potential to inflame the situation.

