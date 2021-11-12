A total of 97,000 pounds of chicken patties have been recalled due to the presence of ‘extraneous’ bone fragments.

A manufacturer is recalling 97,887 pounds of raw chicken patty products due to the possibility of “extraneous elements,” notably bone fragments. Trader Joe’s chicken burgers and spinach feta chicken sliders were the names of the products.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the problem was identified after a consumer complained about finding a piece of bone in the chicken burger product. Innovative Solutions, situated in Kent, Washington, has responded by recalling the items, which were sent to various retail locations around the US.

If a food product contains hard or sharp foreign objects, it may cause severe harm to the mouth, tongue, teeth, or gums, such as lacerations or perforations. Foreign objects of a diameter of less than 7mm “rarely” cause damage, especially in “special risk” individuals such as the elderly, newborns, and surgical patients.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse effects from consuming the recalled items, according to the company.

Products that have been recalled

The code “EST. P-8276” appears near the USDA mark of inspection on the affected items. They were made on “different dates” between August 16 and September 29, according to the FSIS. Several quantities of the product were offered as “Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers,” which came in 1-pound cardboard packets with four pieces each. 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 are the affected lot codes.

Following notification from a supplier, Trader Joe’s took the goods off the shelves and “destroyed” them.

“We regret the inconvenience,” Trader Joe’s said, adding that buyers can either trash the goods or return it for a full refund.

Also recalled were “Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders,” which came in 9-pound bulk packs with 72 pieces. On the label were the lot codes 2361 or 2631.

Here are the labels for the products that are affected.

“FSIS is worried that some goods may be in the freezers of customers,” the agency stated. “Consumers who have bought these products are advised not to eat them.”