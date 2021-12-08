A top French diplomat calls for a reduction in tensions with Algeria.

During a surprise visit to Algiers on Wednesday, France’s top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian urged for a de-escalation of tensions with Algeria, following a series of crises between the North African country and its former colonial power.

After meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Le Drian told journalists that the countries should move past “misunderstandings” and “past wounds.”

“I hope that our two countries will re-establish a friendly relationship and look forward to the future,” he said.

He expressed hope that the two countries will collaborate to restore stability to Algeria’s neighbors, Libya and Mali.

For much of the six decades since the former French colony gained independence after a 130-year occupation, relations between Algiers and Paris have been difficult.

President Emmanuel Macron has gone further than his predecessors in acknowledging French colonial atrocities.

However, relations deteriorated in October after Macron accused Algeria’s “political-military system” of distorting history and fomenting “hate against France.”

Macron also questioned if Algeria existed as a nation before the French invasion in the 1800s, according to Le Monde, in remarks to relatives of independence fighters.

Algeria reacted angrily to the statements, which came a month after Paris decided to drastically slash visa quotas for people of Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia.

The country expelled its ambassador and barred French military planes from flying over its territory, which they often use to fight jihadist organizations in West Africa and the Sahel region.

Tebboune’s comments also forced him to cancel his attendance at a crucial November summit in Paris on Algeria’s war-torn neighbor Libya, claiming that Algeria would “not take the first step” toward normalizing relations.

The debate prompted the French presidency to issue a rare expression of regret, saying it “regretted” the confusion produced by the remarks.

Macron “has the greatest regard for the Algerian country and its history, as well as for Algeria’s sovereignty,” according to a Macron aide.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra praised the declaration and went on to represent the country at the Libya summit.

Algeria will commemorate its 60th anniversary of independence in March, and Le Drian’s visit coincides with that.

Macron, France’s first president born after the colonial era, has made historical reconciliation and building new ties with former colonies a top goal.

He admitted earlier this year that Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel was tortured and assassinated by French troops in 1957.

Macron also criticized "inexcusable acts" committed by French police during a 1961 crackdown on Algerian pro-independence protesters in Paris.