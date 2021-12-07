A suspected member of the Khashoggi assassination squad has been arrested in France.

According to sources, a suspected member of the team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018 was arrested Tuesday at Paris’s primary airport.

According to judicial and airport authorities, Khalid Alotaibi, 33, was held by border police immediately before catching a trip to Riyadh from Charles de Gaulle airport on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Turkey. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to appear in front of prosecutors.

In 2020, a Turkish court began trying 20 suspects in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in absentia, including two former advisers to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Later that year, Turkish authorities arrested six more Saudi suspects in the death, but no Saudi official has ever faced punishment in Turkey for the incident.

Five death sentences were overturned by a Saudi court in September 2020 after a closed-door trial, and they were instead sentenced to 20 years in jail.

On October 2, 2018, Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist living in exile in the United States and writing for The Washington Post, went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to file paperwork to marry his Turkish girlfriend.

According to US and Turkish sources, he was strangled and dismembered by a waiting Saudi assassination squad, whose body was never found.

The heinous murder drew international anger, with Western intelligence services suspecting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering the assassination.

The arrest of Alotaibi on Tuesday comes only days after French President Emmanuel Macron defended his choice to include Saudi Arabia in a Gulf tour, claiming that the visit did not indicate he had “forgotten” about the Khashoggi case.

The order to kill Khashoggi came from “the highest echelons” of the Saudi government, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the issue has strained relations between Ankara and Riyadh.

Erdogan, on the other hand, has never openly criticized Prince Mohammed, and there have been signs of a thaw between Turkey and Saudi Arabia in recent months, with the Turkish foreign minister visiting Riyadh earlier this year in an attempt to repair relations.

Importantly, there have been signs of a thaw between Turkey and Saudi Arabia’s major ally, the United Arab Emirates, following years of tensions following the failed coup attempt in 2016, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed visiting Turkey last month.

