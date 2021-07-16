A stronger economy boosts bank earnings in the United States.

Despite challenges from lower interest rates and lackluster trading income, a trio of US banks reported good profits on Wednesday, helped by the improving credit quality outlook.

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo’s results came on the heels of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase’s similarly upbeat results on Tuesday, with the bottom line surging in comparison to the year-ago period, when the industry set aside billions of dollars in case of loan defaults during the coronavirus pandemic.

The epidemic, combined with growing prices, continues to be a cause of economic instability, according to banks.

The apocalyptic scenario of a flood of customer defaults, on the other hand, has not materialized, thanks in large part to the reopening of the US economy brought about by the mass availability of coronavirus vaccines.

Citi Chief Executive Jane Fraser stated, “The pace of global recovery is exceeding early estimates, and with it, consumer and corporate confidence is rising.” “While we must be cognizant of the global recovery’s unevenness, we are optimistic about the future momentum.”

Citi’s second-quarter earnings was $6.2 billion, more than five times what it was a year before, when it had to set aside huge reserves. Citi released $2.4 billion of its reserves this time.

Revenues dropped 12% to $17.5 billion, owing to a significant reduction in trading revenues.

Reserve announcements bolstered Bank of America’s results, but a strong dealmaking performance kept investment fees around record highs.

Consumers are in good shape, according to BofA, echoing comments from other banks, with consumer banking deposits at record highs.

“Consumer spending has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, deposit growth is healthy, and loan levels have begun to grow,” stated Brian Moynihan, CEO of BofA.

The bank made $9 billion in profits in the second quarter, more than double its profit from the previous year. The company’s revenue dropped 4% to $21.5 billion.

Wells Fargo made a $6 billion profit in the second quarter, compared to a $3.8 billion deficit the year before.

Revenues increased by 11% to $20.3 billion.

Citigroup was up 2% to $69.75 in early trade, while Wells Fargo was up 0.8 percent to $43.58 and Bank of America was down 2.7 percent to $38.79.