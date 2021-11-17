A Spanish aid worker was sentenced to 13 months in jail by an Israeli court.

Juana Rashmawi, a Spanish humanitarian worker, was sentenced to 13 months in prison by an Israeli military court on Wednesday after being found guilty of unlawfully supporting a Palestinian militant organization.

Her lawyer, Avigdor Feldman, told AFP that Israel’s military court had confirmed prosecutors’ proposal for a 50,000 shekel ($16,000) fine as part of a plea agreement last week.

Rashmawi confessed to being a “fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP),” according to Israel’s military, a statement Feldman rejects.

Rashmawi was a member of the Union of Health Work Committees, which Israel expelled from the occupied West Bank in 2020, claiming it was a civilian wing of the PFLP, a Marxist militant group accused for prior attacks on Israelis.

“Rashmawi, the defendant, was not involved in transferring funds to the PFLP. She was working for a health organization, and she brought the money to them; she had no knowledge that the money was going to the PFLP “Feldman stated to the press.

Rashmawi was arrested for the first time in April. Maria Rashmawi, her daughter, told reporters that the sentencing on Wednesday was “essential” since “the uncertainty of the last months caused a lot of suffering and it was extremely difficult to bear.” Rashmawi’s punishment comes just weeks after Israel banned six prominent Palestinian civil society organizations, accusing them of being PFLP fronts.

The organizations dispute the charges, including Addameer, Al-Haq, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International — Palestine (DCI-P), the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), and the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC).

European funders that assist the banned organisations, as well as the United Nations, have demanded specific proof from Israel that the ban is effective.

Rashmawi’s conviction, Israeli officials maintained, indicated their allegations against the other six NGOs were true.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid hailed Rashmawi’s “admission of guilt” as proof of Israel’s assertions that the groups acted as conduits for PFLP cash, and urged the international community to “prevent terrorist organizations from adopting the facade of civilian cover.”

Attorney Feldman dismissed the depiction on Wednesday, saying he would seek clarification from Israeli officials.

“She didn’t raise any funds for the PFLP. She has no ties to the six organizations that were declared illegal… this is a complete abuse of her position “He told reporters about it.