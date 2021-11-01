A Single Covid Case Has Been Closed At Shanghai Disneyland.

A single coronavirus case forced Shanghai Disneyland to close on Monday, as Chinese authorities moved ahead with their zero-infection strategy ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Throughout the pandemic, China had kept most domestic cases to a trickle, but a resurgence in recent weeks has put Beijing’s vow to eradicate Covid-19 to the test as much of the rest of the world opens up.

On Monday, 92 new cases were reported, the most since mid-September.

According to official media, Shanghai Disneyland was closed after a lady who visited the park tested positive after returning home to a neighboring province.

Disneyland stated it would be closed for at least Monday and Tuesday “to comply with pandemic prevention and control requirements.”

It further stated that the reopening date had yet to be determined.

On Sunday, the park began banning new guests and requiring everyone in the park to take a Covid-19 test before leaving.

According to the city authorities, about 34,000 persons had been tested by Monday morning.

All tests came out negative, however anyone impacted must stay away from work or school for at least two days and undergo additional testing, according to the statement.

Hundreds of health professionals in hazmat suits were seen inside Disneyland, as masked tourists waited beneath pyrotechnics at the park’s iconic castle, according to state media.

The closure comes after close contacts of infected people were discovered among the previous weekend’s guests at Beijing’s newly opened Universal Studios.

All employees at the theme park, which was placed in a “state of emergency prevention” on Friday, tested negative, and no sign of the virus was found on the premises, according to the park.

The Chinese government has shown no signs of changing its rigorous zero-Covid policy.

In less than 100 days, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics, and authorities have stated that eradicating the virus will be their main problem in the run-up.

Lockdown orders have been issued for approximately six million people, predominantly in China’s northern regions.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, warned that officials would continue to “strictly ban residents in locked-down neighborhoods from leaving their houses.”

On Saturday, Beijing imposed more restrictions, including the closure of all theatres in one western area.