A shallow earthquake strikes China’s Sichuan province, killing two people and injuring dozens more.

A weak earthquake rocked southern China early Thursday, killing two people and injuring dozens more, prompting the second-highest degree of emergency response by rescuers in Sichuan province.

The tremor struck Luxian county just before daybreak on Thursday, around 120 kilometers southwest of Chongqing, a vast megacity with a population of approximately 30 million people.

The US Geological Survey estimated the quake’s magnitude to be 5.4, but the China Earthquake Networks Centre put it at 6.0. Both estimate it to be at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).

“Two people were killed, three people were critically hurt, and 57 people were mildly injured,” according to national earthquake officials.

Authorities reported dozens of houses in Luxian had collapsed and many more had been damaged, and communications to tens of thousands of people had been affected.

Workers climbed ladders in the pouring rain to remove hazardous debris hanging from buildings, including half-broken panes of glass, according to CCTV live footage from Luxian.

Another video published by the Sichuan Daily shows students escaping their dormitories in the dark while clutching umbrellas and backpacks.

The imminent threat of a greater aftershock was dismissed by authorities.

“A stronger earthquake in the area is unlikely in the near future,” Du Bin, deputy chief of the Sichuan Earthquake Administration, told reporters. “However, aftershocks will continue for some time,” he added.

Security camera footage showed TVs and refrigerators trembling on the walls of houses as the quake struck, while ornaments smashed onto floors and fissures ran through structures, according to state-run CGTN.

The photographs showed bricks strewn over roadways and trees felled in some parts as firemen pushed their way through the rubble of collapsed houses.

Inhabitants were instructed to stay outside their homes, according to official media, despite photographs showing no widespread alarm among residents in an area with strong seismic activity.

In a preliminary assessment, the USGS stated that “significant damage is expected and the tragedy is potentially widespread.”

According to a Weibo post by the local government in Sichuan, multiple electricity lines were interrupted and 62,000 houses were affected by power outages as a result of the earthquake.

According to the local administration, traffic on highways going through the area has been redirected to make room for rescue vehicles and to avoid damaged roadways.

Earthquakes strike China on a frequent basis, particularly in the country’s mountainous western and southwestern provinces.

In 2008, a huge 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan province, killing 87,000 people.